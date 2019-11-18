Stray Sprinkle Possible Monday Afternoon

A mix of sun and clouds will push over Arkansas today with a slight chance for a sprinkle from 1-5 PM. Highs will top out in the 50s/60s this afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY WEATHER SETUP

A warm front is pushing across the northern Plains and has developed a lot of light showers. Some of these will clip parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday afternoon.

The best chance for a shower will be farther north and east.

Highs today will still reach the 50s and 60s with the extra clouds due to a light south wind.

