Stray Sprinkle Possible Monday Afternoon

Posted 5:33 am, November 18, 2019, by

A mix of sun and clouds will push over Arkansas today with a slight chance for a sprinkle from 1-5 PM.  Highs will top out in the 50s/60s this afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY WEATHER SETUP

A warm front is pushing across the northern Plains and has developed a lot of light showers. Some of these will clip parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday afternoon.

The best chance for a shower will be farther north and east.

Highs today will still reach the 50s and 60s with the extra clouds due to a light south wind.

-Matt

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.