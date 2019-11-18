‘The Book Of Mormon’ Returning To The Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Back by popular demand, The Book of Mormon, which played a sold-out one week run in 2016 returns to Northwest Arkansas for a limited time.

There will be eight shows at the Walton Arts Center the week of July 21-26.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by the creators of South Park Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone and has won nine Tony Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Show Times:

Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.