UAFS Police Department Taking Donations For ‘Food 4 Fines’

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Police Department is forgiving parking citations in exchange for food pantry donations this holiday season.

During the “Food 4 Fines” event in order to get one $25 parking citation forgiven, you must donate 10 non-perishable items.

Only one citation can be forgiven per person and donations can be taken to the UAFS Parking Office or the 51st Annex (UPD).

Items received will be donated to both the Lion Pride Pantry and the Helping Hand Food Pantry.

Items the pantries are low on include:

Oatmeal/Hot Cereal

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Crackers

Cereal

Soups

Canned Chili

Donations will be accepted from now until Dec. 6.