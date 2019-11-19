Coffee-Mate Releasing Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Funfetti Creamers In 2020

(KFSM) — Coffee-Mate announced Tuesday (Nov. 19) it will launch two new coffee creamers to make your coffee extra sweet in 2020.

New flavors Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti will hit shelves in January.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has cinnamon, brown sugar and “hints of toasted cereal to finish,” Popsugar reports. Funfetti includes notes of vanilla, cake batter and frosting.

The Coffee-Mate lineup sales for $4 per 32-ounce container.

