Company Hiring Marijuana Tester, Critic For $3,000 A Month

NEW YORK – A New York-based company is looking for someone to review a wide variety of cannabis products and give their unbiased reviews and opinions of them.

American Marijuana says the person hired will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month. These products range from weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils. The applicant will then test the products in person and write about their experience with the product from unboxing to everything they’ll be doing with the product. It has to also be noted that the applicant will be required to record their experience in film, according to the description on their website.

Here are the basics:

The applicant will be paid up to $3,000 monthly or $36,000 yearly depending on their experience and their capabilities.

The applicant needs to be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly.

Looking for someone who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers.

The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog.

The applicant will also need to be comfortable on camera.

They must live in a state in America or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

If you’re interested, you can apply here.