Governor Hutchinson Declares November Arkansas Soybean Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared November as Arkansas Soybean Month.

The miracle bean is used for animal nutrition, biodiesel, cooking oil, the foam used in car seats and so much more.

“The livestock industry is the number one customer for soybeans and grains in general and we have to provide a good product so that they can have a good product and the whole state wins," said Rusty Smith, Chairman of the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.

With more than three million acres harvested across the state last year generating hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs, it’s no wonder soybeans are Arkansas' top row crop.

Locally, researchers study the crop to make it more beneficial to the community.

“When you think of that impact and the farm families that are associated with it anything, we can do to make them more profitable helps the entire economy of the state," said Trenton Roberts, a soil fertility extension specialist.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture coordinates more than $2 million of funded research projects every year, and that’s just funding provided by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.

With China recently lifting the ban on poultry those in the soybean industry couldn’t be happier.

“It allows the poultry industry to expand production here in Arkansas. With the expanded production its also an expansion usage of soybeans and grain products in the state," Smith said.

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board has giveaways going on this month.

For more information click here.