Homeland Security Does Not Dispute Raid On NWA Business Owned By Josh Duggar

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Homeland Security investigators say they will not dispute allegations that they have raided a Northwest Arkansas business owned by Josh Duggar.

Investigators cannot go into details on the federal investigations unless federal charges are filed.

It is not known at this time what business or when the incident happened.

Duggar made headlines in 2015 after several of his sisters spoke out against him and the sexual molestation allegations he faced.

In June of 2015 Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle confirmed during an interview that Josh was guilty of molesting five victims — four daughters, two of whom were confirmed to be Jessa and Jill, and one babysitter.

After his name appeared on the list of Ashley Madison users in August, Josh admitted to cheating on his wife and having a porn addiction. He checked in to a long-term rehab facility on Aug. 25.

Duggar was then accused of battery by adult entertainer Danica Dillon in November of 2015.

