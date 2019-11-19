× Joe’s 33 Sends Arkansas To Fourth Straight Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took more than a half for Arkansas to get going from long distance but once they did, or Isaiah Joe did, it was all over for Texas Southern.

Joe knocked down six 3-pointers in the second half as the Razorbacks ran away with an 82-51 win to improve to 4-0 inside Bud Walton Arena under first year coach Eric Musselman.

The Razorbacks’ biggest test to date will come on Friday as they face 5-0 South Dakota.

Arkansas went 0-14 from 3-point range in the first half but still led 37-24 at the break. Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished with 17 points while Desi Sills added 10 for the Razorbacks. Reggie Chaney made his debut for Arkansas after being suspended for the first three games of the season and finished with six points and two rebounds in 19 minutes of action.