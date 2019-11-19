Lights Of The Ozarks Kicks Off With Annual Parade This Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Holiday season is in full swing so grab your hot cocoa and scarf and get ready for the annual Lights of the Ozarks.

The Fayetteville Downtown Square will soon be lit up with over 400,000 lights.

The lighting night parade will weave its way through town at 6 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22) and the route is extending with a pass by the Fayetteville Public Library, Historic Downtown Square, down Dickson Street and will make a final turn by the Walton Arts Center.

The parade will begin at the West Avenue parking lot (just west of Theater Squared) then will head south on West Avenue, East on Mountain Street, North on East Avenue and will continue past Graduate Fayetteville to Dickson Street. It will then turn west on Dickson, south on West Avenue and end where it began.

During the parade, the Walton Arts Center’s team will have a hot chocolate stand on the Tyson Plaza and A Christmas Story themed gift tags and coloring sheets.

The Fayetteville Police Department wants to remind residents that there are to be no items thrown from any vehicle or anyone participating in the parade.