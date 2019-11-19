Medical Marijuana Sales Surpass $20 Million In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Medical marijuana sales have surpassed $20 million in Arkansas, according to Scott Hardin, Arkansas Beverage Control Board spokesperson.

Sales totaled $20.2 on Monday (Nov. 18), with 2,916 pounds being sold since the first dispensary opened in Hot Springs last May.

Northwest Arkansas will soon be the first of the eight zones across Arkansas to have all four dispensaries open following an inspection of Pürspirit Cannabis in Fayetteville on Monday.

Fort Smith may soon have its first dispensary. Fort Cannabis owners say they expect to open in December 2019.

Here is a list of the sales through Monday, Nov. 18:

Since Suite 443 (Formerly Doctor’s Orders, Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 185.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 778.72 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 164.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 180.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 368.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 282.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 359.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 258.86 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 235.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 101.33 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 2,916 pounds of medical marijuana and $20.2 million in total sales, Hardin says.