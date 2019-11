(KFSM) — Walmart has added a new treat to its shelves this holiday season, Nerds Candy Canes.

The sweet and sour candy comes in a pack of 12 for $2 at Walmart for a limited time.

Flavors included in each pack are Tropical Punch, Strawberry, What-a-Melon, Cherry, Grape and Strawberry.

If you’re looking for something different than the old school peppermint candy canes, snag a box of the Nerds Candy Canes at any local Walmart.