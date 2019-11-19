Ozark Regional Transit Offering Free Fares During Thanksgiving Week

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit is offering free bus fares during the week of Thanksgiving.

Bus fare for all fixed-route transit buses will be free of charge the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 25-27) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29). Bus services will be closed on Thanksgiving day (Nov. 28)

ORT has three fixed routes in Fayetteville, three in Springdale, two in Rogers and one in Bentonville.

Curb-to-curb services are offered in all four cities with fixed routes and to a more limited extent in rural areas and smaller cities in Washington, Benton, Madison and Carroll counties.

Information on curb-to-curb service and transit routes can be found by calling ORT at 479-756-5901 or by visiting the ORT website.