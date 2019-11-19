Pürspirit Cannabis In Fayetteville Opening Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Pürspirit Cannabis Company will open its first location in Fayetteville Wednesday (Nov. 20) afternoon.

Pürspirit will be the second medical marijuana dispensary to open in Fayetteville, and the fourth to open in Northwest Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas will become the first of eight regions across the state to open all four of its allotted dispensaries.

Pürspirit will be located at 3390 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Fayetteville.

Gates McKnight, Director of Dispensary Operations for Purspirt, said the company won operation licenses in Northeast Arkansas and Central Arkansas, but chose to locate in Fayetteville because of the demographics and projected growth in the area.

“Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country,” McKnight said. “Finding an ideal location on a major thoroughfare such as Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. solidified our decision to locate in Fayetteville,” McKnight said.

The 2,000 square-foot dispensary will offer flower, concentrate, oils, vapes, edibles and topicals.

McKnight said Purspirit will have a vast selection of cannabis products, providing patients with an abundance of treatment options.

“Pürspirit will offer patients best-in-class customer service,” said McKnight. “We know that every patient has unique needs so we have made sure that our staff is expertly trained to create tailor-made treatment plans and provide compassionate care every step of the way.”

The dispensary will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can find more information about Pürspirit by clicking here.

As of Monday (Nov. 18), medical marijuana sales topped $20 million in Arkansas with more than 2,916 pounds being sold.