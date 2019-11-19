× Sunny And Warm Tuesday

Tuesday looks to be the warmest and sunniest day of the week with clear skies and highs in the 60s (and a few 70s)! A few high clouds may start to move in after sunset ahead of our next system. Clouds will increase all day Wednesday with rain starting Wednesday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

NICE TUESDAY FORECAST

Highs will top out mainly in the 60s this afternoon with a few 70s reporting in the River Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rainy For The Rest Of The Week

Rain is expected on-and-off from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Rain will begin after sunset Wednesday. The heaviest bouts of rain will move in Thursday night.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches.

-Matt