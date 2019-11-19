Thanksgiving Events Happening Where You Live

(KFSM) — Are you looking for a hot meal, or don’t want to cook one, this Thanksgiving?

Several local organizations will be hosting Thanksgiving dinners or will be delivering them to those who are house-bound.

River Valley

St. Boniface Catholic Church Thanksgiving Dinner 1820 N. B St., Fort Smith – Sunday, Nov. 24 , starting at 12 p.m. (If you can bring a dessert to share)

Next Step Homeless Services Thanksgiving Lunch: 123 N 6th St., Fort Smith – Wednesday, Nov. 27.

First United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Day Lunch: 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith – Thursday, Nov. 28, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Can call one week in advance to arrange for delivery)

Hope Campus Thanksgiving Day Brunch & Dinner: 201 S. E. St., Fort Smith – Thursday, Nov. 28, Brunch 10:00 a.m. & Dinner at 4:00 p.m. (Both events open to the public)

Salvation Army Annual Thanksgiving Dinner: Red Shield Diner – 301 N. 6th St., Fort Smith – Thursday, Nov. 28, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Volunteer Info: 3 Shifts Setup: 8:00 a.m. – 10 a.m. Serving Lunch: 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Serving & Cleanup: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteers can call Jeanne at 479-474-3916

Thanksgiving Day Dinner – Quinn Chapel AME Church: 4200 Young St., Fort Smith – Thursday, Nov. 28, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Antioch for Youth & Family will be handing out Thanksgiving Dinner staples on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Photo I.D. required)

Northwest Arkansas