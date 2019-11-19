× The New School Notches Massive Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Most basketball fans wouldn’t be able to tell you who The New School is or where they are from.

But that may be about to change.

The Cougars, a private school in Fayetteville, knocked off Springdale last Friday night in a non-conference game that saw The New School start the season 8-0.

Wins in November don’t usually mean much but when the smallest member of the Arkansas Activities Association, just 38 students in the entire high school, takes down the biggest school in the state, that’s when you take notice. During the current enrollment cycle, Springdale is listed as the state’s largest with more than 2,300 students.

“Our kids were ready to play,” The New School coach David Ferrell said. “Springdale is a good ball club. Coach Price does an excellent job. They’ve got a lot of tradition, a lot of history so it was big for us just to go up there and compete.”

Springdale led by seven midway through the fourth quarter but a late run pushed the Cougars to the win.

“I think we always thought we could win,” senior Jan Sturner said. “It was just about when we are going to make our run like they made their run. We made it with about two minutes, three minutes to go. Hit a couple shots got a couple steals.”