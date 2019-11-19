Students Return To Class After Bomb Threat At West Fork Middle School

Posted 11:35 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, November 19, 2019

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) — The West Fork Middle School was evacuated Tuesday (Nov. 19) due to a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall.

A post on the West Fork Public Schools Facebook page stated middle school students, faculty and staff were evacuated to the high school gym due to the bomb threat.

Tyler Underwood with the West Fork Police Department told 5NEWS K-9 officers from the University of Arkansas Police Department were called to the campus.

The all-clear was given after the K-9 officers scouted the campus.

Students have returned to class.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available. 

