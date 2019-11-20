Adam Lamberg To Reprise Role As Gordo In ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

Fans of “Lizzie McGuire” were thrilled to hear the Disney Channel original series would be rebooted for Disney+, with Hilary Duff reprising her title role.

Fans were then ecstatic to hear That Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas would join her to play Lizzie’s original family. Fans now have something new to celebrate, because Adam Lamberg is returning to reprise his role as Gordo, Lizzie’s best friend.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ so authentic and beloved,” said Duff in a statement . In addition to reprising her starring role, Duff is executive producer of the new series. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”