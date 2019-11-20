× Agim To Play In East-West Shrine Bowl

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas senior defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim has accepted an invitation to play in the 95th East-West Shrine Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It will be the third-straight year an Arkansas defensive lineman has played in the game, as Jeremiah Ledbetter played in the 2017 edition, while Armon Watts appeared in last year’s contest, along with offensive lineman Brian Wallace. The East-West Shrine Bowl has been played every year since 1925 and benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Agim, from Texarkana, Texas, has started all 12 games this season for the Razorbacks, recording 36 tackles, 19 solo, the most by an Arkansas lineman this year. He has 8.5 tackles for loss, with five sacks, three quarterback hurries, a fumble forced and a fumble recovered.

He’s tallied 7.5 tackles for loss in each of the last three years, including 10 last year, making him the first Razorback with double-digit TFLs since Deatrich Wise Jr. in 2015. He has 31.5 tackles for loss over his collegiate career, putting him 1.5 away from 10th on the career TFL list at Arkansas, while sitting at 14.5 sacks, needing two more to crack the top 10 mark by a Razorback.

Agim is the 47th Razorback to accept an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl since Jim Benton & Dwight Sloan in 1938.