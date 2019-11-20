Fayetteville Animal Services Hosting ‘Home For The Howlidays’ Pet Adoption & Toy Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Animal Services have announced the “Home for the Howlidays” adoption promotion. Those looking to adopt a new pet can bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child (age infant to teen) and have their adoption fee waived for any available dog or cat.

The promotion is from Nov. 22 through Dec. 7.

“We want to encourage people to embrace the holiday spirit and we also wanted to be able to help another segment of our community in need beyond the homeless pets we service each day,” stated Justine Lentz, Animal Services superintendent.

All toys donated will be distributed to participants of the City of Fayetteville’s Hearth Program.

The Hearth Program is designed to aid those facing homelessness and aims to assist with either transitional or permanent supportive house to qualified applicants.

Learn more about the Hearth Program by clicking this link.

All available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to going to their new home.

Adopters will still have to fill out the normal adoption application. Applications can be picked up at the Fayetteville Animal Services shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville, and are available on the City’s website.