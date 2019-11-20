Five Arkansans Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

(KTHV) — The stars of “Music’s biggest night” have just been announced. The nominees were revealed Wednesday morning and it looks like Arkansas will be well-represented.

Arkansans Ashley McBryde, Phillip Sweet with Little Big Town, and Shay Mooney with Dan + Shay are all nominated for awards in the Country category, while Zach Williams was nominated in the Contemporary Christian category. Hannah Blaylock helped write Reba McEntire’s title track song’s album of her latest record “Stronger Than The Truth,” nominated for Country Album of The Year.

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammys under her belt, will host the ceremony for the second year in a row. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Facts about Arkansas Grammy nominees: