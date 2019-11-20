Police: Fort Smith Teen Dead Following Crash On Steep Hill

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A juvenile has died following a crash that injured several teens in Fort Smith over the weekend.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department confirmed the death to 5NEWS.

The identity of the teen that died has not been released.

The crash involving four teens happened at the corner of Jackson Street in Fort Smith early Saturday (Nov. 16) morning.

Part of the road is a very steep hill, and neighbors who live near the area say wrecks happen often.

Supervisor of Student Services for Fort Smith Public Schools Michael Farrell says counselors are on standby for anyone who may need to talk about the tragedy.

“We use our resources. We use our partners, we use our school-based mental health therapists,” Farrell said.

Farrell says it’s important for students to know that the school is always willing to help.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information is released.