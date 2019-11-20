Springdale’s Don Eichenberger Named Arkansas Secondary Assistant Principal Of The Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Springdale Assistant Principal Don Eichenberger has been named the Arkansas Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. He was surprised with the award at a school assembly on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

He has been with the district for 29 years and says he was speechless when the students and staff surprised him.

"It was a complete and total surprise to me... I had no idea this was going to happen," he said.

While he was speechless, the district says this award is more than deserved.

"He has served our district, our kids, our teachers in so many ways, and to see him recognized as assistant principal of the year is special beyond words," says Superintendent Dr. Jim Rollins.

Eichenberger says he is thankful to receive the award and to share the special moment with his school.

"I’m very humbled because the people I work with are some of the best educators in the world and to be a small part of that is just something that is very important to me, and I’m just excited to be a part of the things that go on in Springdale," he said.

Eichenberger will now be able to compete for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award.