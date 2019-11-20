The Swingles Bringing Traditional Carols & Nostalgic Classics To Walton Arts Center In December

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — For over half a century, The Swingles have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. This December seven young singers that make up today’s London-based group will perform at the Walton Arts Center.

The shows on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

In 1963, American-born Ward Swingle first assembled a group of Parisian session singers to sing Bach’s keyboard music. The resulting album, Jazz Sebastian Bach, launched The Swingle Singers to fame. Since then, they have won five Grammy® awards and made more than 50 recordings, with a repertoire that has grown to include a huge variety of music, including new original songs.

The Swingles have also appeared on numerous film and TV soundtracks, including Sex and the City, Milk, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Glee.” In 2017, they co-wrote and performed a song for the end credits of Alexander Payne’s film Downsizing.

Winter Tales mixes the group’s standard repertoire with seasonal specialties, including gorgeous and surprising arrangements of traditional carols, winter-themed originals and nostalgic classics.

Tickets are $12 to $30 plus fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP box officers, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.