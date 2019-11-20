U.S. Marshals Museum To Host ‘An Evening In The Past’ In New Building

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The United States Marshals Museum will host its fifth annual holiday event at its newly dedicated Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young, III Building.

This year’s “An Evening in the Past” event will be on Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Marshals Museum on Riverfront Drive.

The event will feature President Abraham Lincoln.

“President Lincoln served during one of most challenging times of our nation’s history,” said Leslie Higgins, the museum’s director of education. “In addition to lively conversations with Mr. Lincoln, guests will enjoy an evening full of 19th century-inspired food, era-appropriate cocktails and entertainment.”

Long-time actor Fritz Klein will serve as President Lincoln. Klein has portrayed Lincoln in 43 states and internationally, appearing on the History Channel, Discovery Channel, C-SPAN and more. He currently resides in Springfield, Illinois, where he brings President Lincoln to life at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Tickets, which include heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, can be purchased for $75 at eventbrite.com.