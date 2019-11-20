MONTREAL, QC — "No matter how tall a wall is, never stop climbing."
That's the message Canadian athlete Woody Belfort hopes to spread by literally climbing walls.
The 23-year-old from Montreal was born with cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for him to walk. But rock climbing is another story.
In a video posted online, Belfort scales an indoor climbing wall while strapped in his wheelchair with ease.
Belfort's natural athleticism began long before he started rock climbing. He has been active ever since he was a baby.
"I always wanted to be moving even with a wheelchair," Belfort said.
As soon as he was old enough to maneuver his wheelchair, he began playing basketball, which he calls his "first love." It remains one of his favorite sports today.
Currently, Belfort is training with the hopes of earning a spot on Canada's wheelchair basketball Paralympic team.
But Belfort doesn't limited himself to just one sport.
"I try to do everything," he said.
He's rotated through fitness regiments like CrossFit, yoga and calisthenics.
View this post on Instagram
Energy flows where attention goes.🌸 In other words, what you focus on shapes your reality. In my opinion, every event that happens in life is neutral. We put meaning into events, therefore making it “good” or ‘bad” We all have a choice of how we interpret our circumstances and the events that happens in our lives. We all have a choice to believe whether things happen to us or for us. The grass is greenest where you water it.🌱 If you focus on what you don’t have, your perception will be rooted in lack. Therefore, your mind will consistently focus on why your life sucks because you don’t have what he or she has. My life would honestly suck if all I cared about being able to walk like everyone else. If you focus on what you do have, your perception will be rooted in abundance. Therefore, your mind will consistently focus on how rich and filled with great things. Being ♿ is something I take pride on, I focus on watering my grass, what about you? . . ⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳ ⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳ Photo: @felix.renaud Assistant photo :@michaelabril_photo Studio: @motelstudio Direction artistique : @zab_laf Contenu :@jp_bastien Maquillage : @alexia_baillargeon #wewinning #model #mtl #onedayatatime #redefiningsuccess #bigmoves #trusttheprocess #athletephotography #calisthenicsmotivation #newbreedathlete #muscle #veins #wheelchairathlete #montreal #woodybelfort #grassisgreener #focusyourenergy
A post shared by win or learn, there's no lose (@woody_belfort) on
Belfort posts photos and videos of his workouts and fitness accomplishments on social media in hopes of inspiring others.
"I hope that youth realize the only limit they have is within themselves," he said.