Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTREAL, QC — "No matter how tall a wall is, never stop climbing."

That's the message Canadian athlete Woody Belfort hopes to spread by literally climbing walls.

The 23-year-old from Montreal was born with cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for him to walk. But rock climbing is another story.

In a video posted online, Belfort scales an indoor climbing wall while strapped in his wheelchair with ease.

Belfort's natural athleticism began long before he started rock climbing. He has been active ever since he was a baby.

"I always wanted to be moving even with a wheelchair," Belfort said.

As soon as he was old enough to maneuver his wheelchair, he began playing basketball, which he calls his "first love." It remains one of his favorite sports today.

Currently, Belfort is training with the hopes of earning a spot on Canada's wheelchair basketball Paralympic team.

But Belfort doesn't limited himself to just one sport.

"I try to do everything," he said.

He's rotated through fitness regiments like CrossFit, yoga and calisthenics.

Belfort posts photos and videos of his workouts and fitness accomplishments on social media in hopes of inspiring others.

"I hope that youth realize the only limit they have is within themselves," he said.