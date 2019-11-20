Wednesday: Clouds Increasing, Windy, Rain Tonight

A rainy weather pattern is moving in the next few days. Clouds will be on the increase throughout Wednesday with strong south winds between 10-20 MPH (gusts up to 30 MPH). A stray shower is possible this afternoon but heavier rain moves in overnight. More rain arrives Thursday night as well.
VIDEO FORECAST
SHOWERS MOVING IN
Lots of rain is heading our way, but it will come in waves.
Wednesday Afternoon: Isolated sprinkles
Wednesday Night: Heavy rain
Thursday (daylight hours): Isolated showers
Thursday Night: Heavy rain
Futurecast 10:30PM
Until the rain arrives, a nice day is underway with 60s and possibly some 70s this afternoon, mainly thanks to strong southerly winds.
RAINFALL FORECAST
-Matt