Wednesday: Clouds Increasing, Windy, Rain Tonight

A rainy weather pattern is moving in the next few days. Clouds will be on the increase throughout Wednesday with strong south winds between 10-20 MPH (gusts up to 30 MPH). A stray shower is possible this afternoon but heavier rain moves in overnight. More rain arrives Thursday night as well.

SHOWERS MOVING IN

Lots of rain is heading our way, but it will come in waves.

Wednesday Afternoon: Isolated sprinkles

Wednesday Night: Heavy rain

Thursday (daylight hours): Isolated showers

Thursday Night: Heavy rain

Until the rain arrives, a nice day is underway with 60s and possibly some 70s this afternoon, mainly thanks to strong southerly winds.

RAINFALL FORECAST

