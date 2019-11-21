2 Juveniles Arrested For Stealing Car, Firearms In Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two juveniles have been arrested for stealing a vehicle and two firearms from a home in Pea Ridge.

Thursday (Nov. 21) morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers received a call about a stolen vehicle from a home on Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge.

The vehicle reported stolen was a 2004 Chevy Blazer.

Two firearms, a 9mm pistol and a .22 caliber rifle, were stolen from the home as well.

Later, officers received a report that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Chevy Blazer drove off the roadway on Slack Street.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Approximately two hours later, the vehicle was located near a home on Adams Street in Pea Ridge.

Two juveniles had the vehicle, but the firearms were missing, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Both juveniles were taken to the Pea Ridge Police Department, where their respective parents/guardians were contacted to meet all parties.

Through further investigations and interviews, officers learned how the vehicle and firearms were stolen.

The guns were recovered on Slack Street, where the vehicle allegedly drove off the roadway.

Both juveniles were placed under arrest and taken to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

One of the juveniles was criminally charged with theft of property (vehicle), and two counts of theft of property (firearms).

The other juvenile was criminally charged with theft of property (vehicle).

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner, and the firearms remain to be secured at the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Lisenbee.