ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a local Home Depot.

The man in the photo is suspected of shoplifting from the Home Depot on 46th Street in Rogers on Nov. 11.

If you know who this person might be you’re asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-63-4141, attn. MPO Frierson.

The case is documented under CR 2019-6819.