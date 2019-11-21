Accident Causes Detour On I-40 In Clarksville

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Traffic on Interstate 40 is being detoured after an accident in Clarksville.

As of 7:15 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21) all westbound lanes of traffic are being impacted.

The accident happened around mile marker 54.3.

As of right now, there are no known injuries. The cause of the accident or how many vehicles are involved has not been released.

Westbound traffic is being detoured to West Main Street.

It is unclear how long traffic will be detoured at this time.

