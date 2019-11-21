Accident Stops Traffic In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to a traffic accident at North 8th Street and West Olive Street.

As of right now, RFD says there are five people possibly injured and an additional ambulance has been requested.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident or who is involved.

As of 8:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21) westbound traffic on West Olive Street is stopped. Traffic is slowed in all other lanes.

