Accident Stops Traffic In Rogers

Posted 8:23 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27PM, November 21, 2019

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to a traffic accident at North 8th Street and West Olive Street.

As of right now, RFD says there are five people possibly injured and an additional ambulance has been requested.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident or who is involved.

As of 8:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21) westbound traffic on West Olive Street is stopped. Traffic is slowed in all other lanes.

Click here to view the iDriveArkansas traffic map.

