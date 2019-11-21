ARDOT Seeking Public Input On Proposed Access Road For XNA

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposed highway connection between Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport and the Springdale Northern Bypass.

ARDOT will hold a public involvement meeting in Rogers to present and discuss the proposed highway connecting XNA to Highway 612.

The public is invited to visit Trinity Grace Church any time between 4-7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 5) to ask questions and offer comments.

The meeting will follow an open house format.