Man Barricades Himself Inside Home During Standoff In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Johnson County during a standoff with police, according to Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens.

Stephens says at least one shot has been fired.

The standoff started early Thursday (Nov. 21) morning at a home off Hwy 359 in east Johnson County, in the Flat Rock community.

Roads leading up to the house have been blocked.

The situation started when a bail bonds company out of Polk County tried to approach the suspect about his bail. The suspect fired a shot at the bail bondsman and another person inside the house who is believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend.

Both the bail bondsman and possible girlfriend were able to get out of the house safely.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 3 a.m.

After deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect, they called in Ozark police.

Over 100 law enforcement officers are now on the scene from multiple agencies, including Arkansas State Police.

Right now, negotiators are still trying to get the armed suspect to surrender.

Stephens says he hopes the issue is resolved in a manner that no one gets hurt.

The suspect's name could not be released, but Stephens said he is a man in his late 30s.

He has been in trouble with the law in the past, including at least one other standoff with officers.

The suspect has three misdemeanor warrants out of Paris, Texas. One misdemeanor warrant out of Greenland, Arkansas and one out of Polk County. He also has a felony warrant out of Crawford County.

This is a developing story.