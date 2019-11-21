Misty Morning Showers, Heavy Rain By Evening

More rain is moving in for Thursday. A cold front is approaching and will help showers to form, especially after 3PM. Another inch or so of rain can be expected.

Showers ramp up throughout the day with the heaviest rain falling between 5PM-10PM. It'll also get windy too this afternoon with north winds around 10-15 MPH. Gusts may reach up to 25 MPH.

Highs should top out mainly in the 60s thanks to a warm morning start and lots of clouds and showers.

 

Rainfall projects through Friday:

-Matt

