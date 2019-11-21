Northwest Arkansas Food Bank & Volunteer’s Preparing For Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With Thanksgiving a week away, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is making sure those who are food insecure can still provide a meal for their families.

Volunteers are preparing grocery boxes to take to their mobile pantries and to be given to their partnering agencies.

The volunteers are spending the days leading up to the holiday by preparing the boxes and sorting items.

Volunteers are needed to make sure the boxes are ready. Volunteer coordinator Madison Bigellow says that they are thankful for the help this time of year.

“We need a lot of help with a lot of different projects.. volunteers do a lot for the food bank. We do everything from putting protein in bags to putting produce in bags. We sort produce to ensure that all of the items we send out is of high quality,” she said.

The food bank welcomes volunteers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday mornings.

If you are in need of information on where you can pick up a grocery box, click here.