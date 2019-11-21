Oklahoma Air Force Base Says 2 Killed In Aircraft ‘Mishap

Posted 12:47 pm, November 21, 2019, by

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Military officials say two airmen have been killed in a “mishap” involving two jets at an Air Force base in northwestern Oklahoma.

Vance Air Force Base said in a news release that two T-38 Talons with two people aboard each aircraft were taking part in a training mission when the mishap occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The military hasn’t released the conditions of the others involved or any names.

TV footage from the scene shows one aircraft upside down on grass near a runway and the second aircraft upright on the runway.

The base about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City says on its website that the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.