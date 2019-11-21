One Person Arrested For Vandalizing Confederate Monument In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One person has been arrested for vandalizing a Confederate statue in the Bentonville Square.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jeremy Ordaz was arrested on Nov. 15 for 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, a Class C Felony.

The Confederate monument in the Bentonville Square was damaged in September, and part of the musket was missing from the statue.

The monument has been the center of controversy in the community and petitions to remove it circulated in 2017 following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to one person’s death.

A cannonball was taken from the monument in 2017 but was later found nearby.

Ordaz is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. He is set to appear in Benton County Circuit Court on Jan. 6, 2020.