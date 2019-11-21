Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — In honor of National Healthy Skin Month, Ozarks Community Hospital of Gravette is offering free skin cancer screenings for one day only.

Dr. Hilton McDonald specializes in identifying and treating skin cancer and for the first time, he will be giving free skin cancer evaluations.

The screenings will be from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 21) at the Ozarks Community Hospital Specialty Clinic, located on the second floor of the hospital in Gravette.

Anyone can receive a free screening, all they have to do is call and reserve an appointment. To book an appointment contact the hospital at 479-344-6870.

Dr. McDonald has helped hundreds of skin cancer patients and said people often put off having a spot on their skin checked. He believes screenings allow patients the peace of mind to determine if the spot is benign or if further treatment is necessary.

A follow-up appointment can be scheduled if further treatment is needed following the free screening and Dr. McDonald will discuss options with each patient.