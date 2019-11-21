Pea Ridge Man Arrested, Charged With Possession of Meth After Shouting At Police

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge man is facing multiple meth-related charges due to his bizarre behavior towards officers.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, officers from the Pea Ridge Police Department made contact with Sheldon Buterbaugh, 54, on South Curtis Avenue.

Lt. Michael Lisenbee, with the Pea Ridge Police Department, says Buterbaugh was traveling south on South Curtis Avenue when he suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the roadway for no apparent reason.

Lisenbee says Buterbaugh then turned into a yard and began shouting at police officers that they need to go around him, and due to his bizarre actions, officers approached him.

Officers then discovered Buterbaugh was actively on parole with Arkansas Community Corrections for drug-related offenses.

Pea Ridge officers called in a K9 to sniff around Buterbaugh’s vehicle. The K9 officer alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside.

Officers searched Buterbaugh’s vehicle and found a small black zipper case containing approximately eight grams of meth, a digital scale covered in methamphetamine residue and a series of magnets.

Buterbaugh was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended driver’s license. He is also charged with a parole violation with the Arkansas Community Corrections.

He is scheduled to appear in the Benton County Circuit Court on January 6, 2020.