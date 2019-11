ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for two suspects accused of using a stolen debit card in Rogers.

According to Rogers police, the debit card was reported stolen from the Home Goods store on Promenade Boulevard.

The victim of the stolen card was later notified of multiple fraudulent charges made on their card.

If you know the identity of either person you’re asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141 attn. Detective Scott.

The case is documented under CR 2019-6884.