Second Child Dies After House Fire In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A second child has died from a house fire in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith police, a five-year-old boy died Thursday (Nov. 21) due to injuries from the fire.

Five family members were inside the home and each had to be carried out by firefighters and a 3-year-old little girl died Tuesday (Nov. 19) after the fire.

The children’s mother and two siblings are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives, according to Mitchell.

Teddy Abbey, Fort Smith Fire Marshal said all signs point towards the gas heater in the living room as the origin of the fire, but the investigation is still ongoing. Abbey said no smoke detectors were found in the house.