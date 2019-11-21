State Police Identify 3 People Killed In Interstate Crash

Posted 2:08 pm, November 21, 2019

OKOLONA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas have identified the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in a construction zone on Interstate 30.

The wreck happened Tuesday near Okolona, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. A preliminary report from Arkansas State Police says a tractor-trailer failed to slow down in the construction area and crashed into a vehicle, which then struck several other vehicles.

Killed in the wreck were three passengers in a vehicle that was struck by the tractor-trailer. State police identified the victims as 64-year-old Murillo Trinidad and 55-year-old Angelina Chaidez Villereal, both of Buena Park, California; and 49-year-old Ana Chaidez of Houston.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured along with two others.

