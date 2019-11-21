Tracking Rainy Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue across much of Northwest Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area for Thursday evening. Rainfall totals could be as high as 2" in spots which may lead to flash flooding in isolated area.

On Friday, rain showers could continue for much of the area early in the day with more of a light rain towards the second half of the day.

Windy and much colder weather will settle in for Friday night; clearing and sunny skies are expected by the weekend.

-Garrett