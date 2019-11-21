Waldron Man Killed, Woman Hurt In Semi Crash On Kansas Turnpike

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KFSM) — A Waldron man is dead after a semi crash on an I-35 turnpike in Sumner County, Kansas, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

49-year-old Stanely Ray Sims of Waldron has been identified as the victim.

KHP says Sims was a passenger in a semi that rear-ended another semi.

His wife Denise Sims, 45, who was driving the semi, was taken to Wesley Medical Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other semi were not hurt.

According to KHP, both vehicles were headed south on I-35 at 12:53 a.m. when an axle seized on the truck driven by Regina Marie Southerland, 39, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The semi driven by Denise Sims crashed into the back of Southerland’s vehicle.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21) morning.