Walmart Reveals Below National Average Price For Thanksgiving Dinner For 10

(KFSM) — The American Farm Bureau has just released its 34th annual average Thanksgiving dinner price and Walmart prices are listed below that average.

The AFB’s 2019 survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table indicates the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $48.91.

This year, customers shopping at Walmart for a traditional Thanksgiving meal can plan a 10 person dinner for just $32.68.

This includes a 16 pound turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, ingredients for pumpkin pie and more.

All these items are available in your local Walmart store and via Walmart Grocery Pickup and/or Delivery.

Items included in the total meal price include: