BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — An accident is impacting all lanes of traffic on Highway 72 in Benton County.

The accident happened on East Central Avenue near Stonebridge Way between Bentonville and Little Flock.

As of 3:35 p.m., Friday (Nov. 22) eastbound traffic is stopped and westbound traffic is being impacted in that area.

Click here to view the traffic map from iDriveArkansas.