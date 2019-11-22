× Arkansas Shuts Down South Dakota

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Jimmy Whitt Jr. poured in a game high 24 points as Arkansas handed South Dakota their first loss, 77-56, inside Bud Walton Arena.

Whitt was a blistering 11-of-14 from the field and added seven rebounds to pace the Razorbacks. Mason Jones added 14 points while six other players each scored at least five points for the Hogs.

South Dakota, who entered the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting as they were knocking down 51 percent of their long range attempts, shot just 3-of-12 from long distance and were held to 40 percent from the field.

Arkansas continued to struggle as a team from long range as they hit just 4-of-20 from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks will have their first road game of the season on Monday as they travel to Georgia Tech.