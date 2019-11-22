Bentonville Coach Named 2019 Subway Standout Coach

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — When local Subway restaurants asked which youth sports coach best represented the positive on- and off-the-field values that would forever shape local youth – one coach stood out.

On Monday (Nov. 18) surrounded by his smiling team and their parents, coach Casey Henry of the Bentonville Basketball Club was awarded the title of the 2019 Subway Standout Coach.

With this title he was also given a Subway Coach’s Set, including a carry bag, clipboard, lanyard and whistle set, a $500 Subway gift card and a catered team meal for his dedication to his young athletes.

Casey has been coaching for nearly 10 years.

After being honorably discharged from the military in 2013, Casey quickly found his passion within coaching, eventually making his way to the Bentonville Public Schools and community to work with multiple youth teams.

Working with the local youth inspired him to become a full-time student himself and he is currently working to obtain a teaching degree at the University of Arkansas.

“Coach Casey has selflessly given of his time to enrich our girl’s lives both on and off the court,” said Britt Dugal, one of Casey’s nominators. “The team has come so far and made so much progress through his guidance and coaching! I personally don’t know of anyone more deserving of this award.”

The Subway Standout Coach program accepted nominations from Sept. 2-29 for volunteer coaches who excel in leadership, sportsmanship, community spirit and are dedicated to wellness and fitness.

“It all comes down to having the opportunity to provide a support system for the girls,” Casey said. “Of course, we as coaches love the competitive challenge, but it is really all about the kids. They have helped me find purpose again after struggling with PTSD. The truth behind it all is that they are truly teaching me a lot more than I could ever teach them.”