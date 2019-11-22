Chad Morris’ Fayetteville Estate Hits The Market For $3.79 Million

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Just 12 days after being fired by the University of Arkansas, former Razorbacks football coach Chad Morris put his Fayetteville home up for sale.

The 3-acre estate on North Horse Meadow Drive hit the market Friday (Nov. 22). The property is east of Fayetteville off of North Gulley Road and Bridgewater Lane, in the upscale neighborhood Bridgewater Estates.

Morris’ residence is the largest in the 29-lot subdivision. It includes a seven-bedroom, 11,616-square-foot main residence and one-bedroom, 1,975-square-foot guest residence.

According to Washington County property records, Morris paid Stuart and Melanie Scott $3.8 million for the property in May 2018, five months after he was named head football coach at UA.

