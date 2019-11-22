Cranberry Options To Help Your Family Love The Thanksgiving Treat

(KFSM) — The 5NEWS This Morning crew had a local chef come in Friday (Nov. 22) to talk about a divisive Thanksgiving side.
Chef Luke Wetzel of Bentonville’s Oven and Tap explained how cranberries can be used in more than just a controversial sauce.
Rustic Cranberry Sauce
A new look at this once-a-year condiment.
- Saute fresh cranberries with sugar and fresh sage.
- Zest and juice orange and lemon before adding to sauce.
- Stir.
Can Your Own Cranberries
Transforming the Rustic Cranberry Sauce into the jelly your family thinks they hate.
- Strain Rustic Cranberry Sauce through a strainer.
- Stir gelatin into remaining sauce (what went through the strainer).
- Fill can for nostalgia.
- You can serve with orange zest over top.
Cranberry Cornbread Dressing
Dressing up your dressing using the Rustic Cranberry Sauce.
- Crumble pre-made cornbread into a bowl and mix with remaining cranberries from canning.
- Add more fresh sage, spice and stock of your choice.
- Mix and serve.
Cranberry Kir Royales
Welcome the holiday crowd with a refreshing riff on the Kir Royale.
- Add a spoonful of cranberry sauce to champagne.
- Add lemon zest to taste.