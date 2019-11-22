Cranberry Options To Help Your Family Love The Thanksgiving Treat

(KFSM) — The 5NEWS This Morning crew had a local chef come in Friday (Nov. 22) to talk about a divisive Thanksgiving side.

Chef Luke Wetzel of Bentonville’s Oven and Tap explained how cranberries can be used in more than just a controversial sauce.

Rustic Cranberry Sauce

A new look at this once-a-year condiment.

  1. Saute fresh cranberries with sugar and fresh sage.
  2. Zest and juice orange and lemon before adding to sauce.
  3. Stir.

Can Your Own Cranberries

Transforming the Rustic Cranberry Sauce into the jelly your family thinks they hate.

  1. Strain Rustic Cranberry Sauce through a strainer.
  2. Stir gelatin into remaining sauce (what went through the strainer).
  3. Fill can for nostalgia.
  4. You can serve with orange zest over top.

Cranberry Cornbread Dressing

Dressing up your dressing using the Rustic Cranberry Sauce.

  1. Crumble pre-made cornbread into a bowl and mix with remaining cranberries from canning.
  2. Add more fresh sage, spice and stock of your choice.
  3. Mix and serve.

Cranberry Kir Royales

Welcome the holiday crowd with a refreshing riff on the Kir Royale.

  1. Add a spoonful of cranberry sauce to champagne.
  2. Add lemon zest to taste.
